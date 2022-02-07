Iran president stresses enhancement of relations with Turkey

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday underlined the need for expansion of cooperation with Turkey, Trend reports citing IRNA.

President Raisi wished good health and speedy recovery for the Turkish president.

The Turkish president, for his part, thanked President Raisi for his telephone call and voiced his country's readiness for further enhanced relations with Tehran.

Erdogan also hailed Tehran’s measures in resumption of pumping gas to Turkey.

President Erdogan in a Twitter message on Saturday announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Today my wife and I tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Thankfully, we're experiencing slight symptoms that we have learned is the omicron variant," he Tweeted. "We are on duty. We will continue to work at home. We look forward to your prayers."