Iran, Pakistan review latest development on JCPOA

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini and Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting on Thursday discussed the latest development on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Trend reports citing IRNA.

Hosseini met and held talks with the Pakistani prime minister on Thursday in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Pointing to the obstacles created in the path of success of the JCPOA by the US and Europe, Hosseini explained the latest developments in the negotiations.

He stressed the need for Iran and Pakistan to activate joint committees and commissions, including the Joint Economic Commission and the Joint Consular Commission, the Banking Committee, and use a barter mechanism between the two states.

Announcing Iran's readiness to cooperate with Pakistan on Afghanistan’s developments, he presented a report on the latest status of new border crossings, new border markets, and equipment of the border crossings.

Shehbaz Sharif, for his part, thanked Iran for supporting the people of Kashmir and expressed the Pakistani Government's support for Iran's peaceful nuclear program and the continuation of ongoing negotiations.

Welcoming Tehran-Islamabad talks on the issue of Afghanistan, he called for the international community's attention to Afghanistan people and to help solve the humanitarian and economic crisis in the country.

He also thanked Iran for the fire extinguishing operations with the IRGC Fire Extinguisher Ilyushin plane in Solomon Mountain of Balochistan Province in Pakistan.

The two sides also discussed the latest relations between the two friendly and neighboring countries in various political, economic, and cultural fields.