Students of several universities in Iran continue peaceful protest actions (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The protests in Iran, triggered by death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini on September 16, 2022, currently continue in universities of several cities of Iran, including Tehran, Mashhad, Tabriz, Zanjan, Isfahan and other cities, Trend reports, referring to recent video footage spread online.

During the protests, the students chanted various slogans, including demanding the release of detained students.

Mahsa Amini died, allegedly after being beaten by Iran's morality police while in custody for violating the strict hijab-wearing rules. Amini's death on September 16 triggered mass protests in Iran several days later.

Hijab was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution. Women who break the strict dress code risk being arrested by Iran’s morality police. Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.

