President Raisi says US favors insecurity in Iran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Sunday that the United States feels angry with any act of innovation in Iran while being happy with the problems and insecurity in the country, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The president made the remarks during a cabinet session in reference to the support of the US and its allies for the recent unrests in Iran.

He cited a historic comment by the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini who described the US as “great evil”.

The enemies have been seeking to fuel disappointment in the Iranian society, the president said, calling for effective measures to solve the problems of the people so as to neutralize the plots hatched by the enemies.