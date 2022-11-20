Iran summons British ambassador

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday summoned the British ambassador to Tehran over an attack on the Iranian embassy in London by a violent group which led to disrespect of the Iranian national flag, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The British ambassador was reminded of the country’s commitments in accordance with the 1961 and 1963 Vienna Conventions.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also strongly protested to the UK failure to prevent this sad attack.

The British ambassador, for his part, expressed regret over the incident and promised to convey Iran's protest to his respected government.