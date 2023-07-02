Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran asks its citizens to refrain from visiting France, as protests in Paris emerge

Politics Materials 2 July 2023
Maryana Ahmadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Iranian Foreign Ministry advises its citizens to refrain from visiting France due to protests in Paris, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country Nasser Kanani said in a statement, Trend reports.

As the Ministry’s Telegram channel writes, he urged compatriots living in France not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary and to avoid areas where clashes are taking place.

The protests began after the murder of a 17-year-old teenager who disobeyed an order of the traffic police in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre in the province of Ile-de-France.

