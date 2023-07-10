Iran says it's now safe for Azerbaijan to re-open its embassy, but is it really?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Iran has recently stated that if Azerbaijan decides to re-open its embassy in the Islamic Republic, it will be fully protected. Considering why the embassy was closed in the first place, Azerbaijan should do anything but believe one statement.

During a press conference in Tehran on July 10, 2023, spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani expressed hope that the activity of the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran will be resumed again.

He also stressed that the security of the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran will be protected to the maximum extent. The spokesman also tried to draw attention to the fact that Iran understands its responsibility for protecting the security of diplomatic corps.

One might wonder - where was this security before Azerbaijan's embassy got attacked? Iran didn't pay enough attention to security back then or considered it unnecessary? Either way - a terrorist attack on the embassy took place.

Iranian officials deployed ‘diplomatic police’, as they called it, to protect the security of the Azerbaijani embassy, but by keeping the police there unarmed (according to Iranian officials, the guard police of the diplomatic corps were unarmed) or trying to make the police cooperate with the attackers, resulted in the horrible events that followed afterwards.

Iran keeps saying that there is only one person who committed the terrorist attack on the embassy... hoping that Azerbaijan, along with other countries will simply believe this. How is it possible for one man to carry out a terrorist attack against an embassy so freely? Clearly, there were forces behind the whole plan. Iran refuses to acknowledge this officially.

If Iran wants Azerbaijan to re-open its embassy, then it should make sure there's trust and confidence, it should take serious measures against continuous slander and misinformation campaings carried out against Azerbaijan. Almost every "analyst" in Iran is busy presenting Azerbaijan as Iran's enemy. With such a background, no wonder Iran brings up talks about embassy security.

People do remember that statement of Iran about the main reason for the terrorist attack on the embassy. Allegedly, it was carried out on family grounds, as well as immediately after the attack, the national television received a statement from the terrorist and two unknown children based on the established scenario, and the news about the terrorist being sent to some insane asylum a few days later.

In its own world of absurd statements, Iran should bring objectivity to the table in the case of embassy terrorist attack and fully reveal details of the criminal case.

Azerbaijan is not going to re-open its embassy just because today Iran verbally claims it's safe to do so.