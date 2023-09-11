Azerbaijan has right to close Lachin road, if it feels any danger - ex-Iranian ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Azerbaijan has the right to exercise its sovereignty on the Lachin road, Former Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pakayin said, Trend reports.

“If Azerbaijan feels any danger, such as arms being sent to Armenian separatists in Karabakh, it can close the Lachin corridor,” he noted.

In order to prevent the illegal transfer of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military means from Armenia to Armenian armed formations in the territory of Azerbaijan, carried out contrary to the tripartite statement of November 10, 2020, and adequate to the unilateral establishment by Armenia of a border checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22, subdivisions of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan Republic set up a border checkpoint on the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of Lachin-Khankendi road at 12:00 (GMT+4) on April 23.

Ex-ambassador added that although there is an agreement on the opening of the Lachin road, this road belongs to Azerbaijan.

According to Pakayin, the recognition of territorial integrity is the main issue for the establishment of a sustainable and fair peace in the South Caucasus.

