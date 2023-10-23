Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran
  3. Politics

Meeting within ‘3+3’ format in Tehran kicks off (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 23 October 2023 17:39 (UTC +04:00)
Meeting within ‘3+3’ format in Tehran kicks off (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, Türkiye and Iran within the ‘3+3’ format (Russia, Iran and Türkiye, and 3 South Caucasus countries - Azerbaijan and Armenia) has started in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to the report, the investigation of South Caucasus issues, the development of regional cooperation (political, economic, security, transit, energy, etc.) are discussed at the meeting.

The first meeting in the ‘3+3’ format was held last year in Moscow at the level of deputy foreign ministers.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur

Meeting within ‘3+3’ format in Tehran kicks off (PHOTO)
Meeting within ‘3+3’ format in Tehran kicks off (PHOTO)
Meeting within ‘3+3’ format in Tehran kicks off (PHOTO)
Meeting within ‘3+3’ format in Tehran kicks off (PHOTO)
Meeting within ‘3+3’ format in Tehran kicks off (PHOTO)
Meeting within ‘3+3’ format in Tehran kicks off (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more