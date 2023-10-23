Meeting within ‘3+3’ format in Tehran kicks off (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, Türkiye and Iran within the ‘3+3’ format (Russia, Iran and Türkiye, and 3 South Caucasus countries - Azerbaijan and Armenia) has started in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to the report, the investigation of South Caucasus issues, the development of regional cooperation (political, economic, security, transit, energy, etc.) are discussed at the meeting.

The first meeting in the ‘3+3’ format was held last year in Moscow at the level of deputy foreign ministers.

---

