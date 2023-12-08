Iran to reinforce armed units at its borders with Afghanistan and Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Iran will deploy additional army units on the border with Afghanistan and Turkmenistan in the near future, Iranian Army Ground Forces Commander Kioumars Heydari said, Trend reports.

"Because these borders are sensitive, they will be strengthened." "In the near future, we will deploy artillery, missile, unmanned and mobile airborne units in border areas in northeast and South Khorasan," he stated.

The Army Commander emphasized that this action should not be interpreted as a threat to Iranian territory from these directions. Heydari added that it is being done to preserve and develop army units' combat readiness and skills.

