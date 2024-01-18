Iranian MFA summons Pakistan's charge d'affaires

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Pakistan's Chargé d'affaires in Iran was summoned to Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs following Pakistan's missile strikes on Iran, Trend reports.

According to the report, Pakistan's charge d'affaires in Iran has been asked to provide additional information regarding Pakistan's missile attacks on Iran.

Last night, 7 people were killed as a result of Pakistan’s several missle attacks on one of the border villages of Saravan county of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, located in the southeast of Iran.

As reported, Iranian armed forces attacked two headquarters of the ‘Jaish al-Adl’ terrorist group on January 16. Drones and missiles were used to hit the headquarters located in Pakistan. As a result, 2 children died and 3 people were injured.

