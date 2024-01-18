Death toll from Pakistan's missile attack on Iran reaches 9, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. As a result of Pakistan's missile attack on Iran, 9 people were killed in a village near the border with Iran, in the southeast province of Sistan and Baluchestan of Iran, said Iran's Minister of Interior Ahmad Vahidi, Trend reports.

The minister noted that as a result of Pakistan's missile attack, 4 children, 3 women and 2 men were killed in the village located 3-4 kilometers from the Pakistan-Iran border.

Last night, 7 people were killed as a result of Pakistan’s several missile attacks on one of the border villages of Saravan county of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, located in the southeast of Iran.

As reported, Iranian armed forces attacked two headquarters of the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group on January 16. Drones and missiles were used to hit the headquarters located in Pakistan. As a result, 2 children died and 3 people were injured.