Iran considers Pakistani drone attack unacceptable, MFA says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Iran condemns Pakistan's unacceptable and disproportionate drone attack on people in a village near the border between the two countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

According to the statement, Iran, adhering to the policy of brotherhood and good neighborliness between the peoples and states of the two countries, considers the territorial integrity of the country and the safety of its citizens as a red line and expects the brotherly government of Pakistan to fulfill its obligations to prevent the creation of armed terrorist groups and bases on Pakistani territory.

“On January 16, 2024, the border headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), located in the province of Sistan and Baluchestan in southeastern Iran, noticed a group of terrorists preparing to cross into Iranian territory. In order to prevent another terrorist attack similar to the crime in Raska on December 15, 2023, the IRGC conducted a preventive operation against the headquarters and locations of this terrorist group, which were located at heights and kilometers from residential areas. It is the responsibility of the Iranian border troops to combat any terrorist threat aimed at Iranian citizens," the statement said.

The statement noted that the Iranian Foreign Ministry insists that the friendly and brotherly government of Pakistan is separated from armed terrorists, Iran is always committed to its good neighborly policy and will not allow enemies and the terrorists they lead to spoil these relations.

On January 16, Iran fired missiles at certain positions in Pakistan. As a result, two children were killed and three people were injured. Following this, the Pakistani government recalled its ambassador to Iran and asked the Iranian ambassador not to visit Pakistan. All activities between the two countries are suspended.

On January 17, Pakistan attacked certain positions of Iran. As a result, 10 people died.