Co-op with Iran - critical for peace in region, Pakistan MFA says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Cooperation between Pakistan and Iran is critical for peace and stability, Trend reports, citing Foreign Ministry of Pakistan.

"Pakistan has always stood by Iran through thick and thin. Cooperation and mutual trust between two fraternal countries, in a complicated regional environment, is critical for peace and stability. Pakistan resolutely stands for its values to promote peace, stability and development," the MFA wrote on X.

On January 16, Iran fired missiles at certain positions in Pakistan. As a result, two children were killed and three people were injured. Following this, the Pakistani government recalled its ambassador to Iran and asked the Iranian ambassador not to visit Pakistan. All activities between the two countries are suspended.

On January 17, Pakistan attacked certain positions of Iran. As a result, 10 people died.