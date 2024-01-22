Iran, Pakistan may resume diplomatic ties, says MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The will of Iran and Pakistan to resume their ambassadorial activities was expressed by Nasser Kanaani, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

Kanaani noted that Iran and Pakistan have deep bonds of friendship and collaboration. He said that both countries will join forces to deal with the common threats they face.

According to him, Iran and Pakistan have a friendly, warm, and brotherly relationship. They declare their mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The spokesman also stated that the two countries have shared security and a shared foe in terrorism. He added that they have the same position on fighting terrorism and that the recent events will not harm their strong ties.

On January 16, Iran fired missiles at certain positions in Pakistan. As a result, two children were killed and three people were injured. Following this, the Pakistani government recalled its ambassador to Iran and asked the Iranian ambassador not to visit Pakistan. All activities between the two countries are suspended.

On January 17, Pakistan attacked certain positions in Iran. As a result, 10 people died.

---

