Iran, Pakistan reach agreement to resume ambassadorial activity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Iran and Pakistan have reached an agreement to restore their ambassadors by January 26, 2024, as announced by a joint statement from their foreign ministries, Trend reports.

The statement also states that Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has invited his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian to visit Pakistan on January 29.

On January 16, Iran fired missiles at certain positions in Pakistan. As a result, two children were killed and three people were injured. Following this, the Pakistani government recalled its ambassador to Iran and asked the Iranian ambassador not to visit Pakistan. All activities between the two countries are suspended.

On January 17, Pakistan attacked certain positions of Iran. As a result, 10 people died.

---

