US condemns Iran's use of death penalty to punish people for exercising human rights - State Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The US condemns the Iranian regime's use of the death penalty to punish people for just exercising their human rights, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"There have been widespread reports of torture, forced confessions and restrictions on legal counsel. All of this, we believe undermine any shred of credibility in the decisions handed down by Iranian courts. The US will continue to take actions to support the people of Iran in practical ways, both seen and unseen, in close coordination with our allies and partners in the region as well," he said.

When it comes to holding the Iranian regime accountable for its malign activities, including its repression of its own people, Patel pointed out that the US will not hesitate to take action.

"We have pretty clear track record of doing so," he added.

On January 23, the Iranian judiciary's news agency reported the execution of a protester, Mohammad Ghobadlou, who had a mental health condition, for his alleged role in the intentional murder of local official Farid Karampour Hassanvand during the widespread demonstrations that shook the country in 2022.

The Mizan news agency stated, "After 487 days of judicial review, the death sentence of Mohammad Ghobadlou for the crime of intentionally murdering Farid Karampour Hassanvand was carried out this morning."