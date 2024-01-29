Iranian FM arrives in Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian arrived in Pakistan to resolve tensions that arose after the Iranian Armed Forces struck the headquarters of the Jaysh al-Zolm terrorist group on Pakistani territory, Trend reports.

The visit is carried out by invitation of the acting Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

On January 16, Iran fired missiles at certain positions in Pakistan. As a result, two children were killed and three people were injured. Following this, the Pakistani government recalled its ambassador to Iran and asked the Iranian ambassador not to visit Pakistan.

On January 17, Pakistan attacked certain positions of Iran. As a result, 10 people died.