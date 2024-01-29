Iran to pronounce verdict for culprit in attack on Azerbaijan Embassy shortly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The verdict for the suspect in the assault on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran will be issued in the coming days, said Kazim Gharibabadi, the Secretary of Human Rights Headquarters and the Deputy Head of Iran’s Judicial System for International Affairs, Trend reports.

As reported, a terrorist attack was committed against the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023. As a result, one diplomat of the Azerbaijani embassy was killed, and two diplomats were injured.

The attack, which occurred on January 27, killed the chief of the embassy’s security service and wounded two others.

The suspect in the armed assault on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, Yasin Huseynzade, faced trial on January 27, 2024. Several diplomats of the Azerbaijani Embassy also attended the court hearing.

The court session began with the reading of the charges against Huseynzade. He was accused of murdering an Azerbaijani citizen in the embassy premises with a gun, wounding two embassy diplomats, possessing a Kalashnikov rifle and a handgun illegally, and disturbing public order.

