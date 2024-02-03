Iran condemns US attacks on Iraq, Syria - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Iran strongly condemns the US attacks on a number of places in Iraq and Syria, said Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

The spokesman stated that the mentioned attacks violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria within the framework of the UN charter and international law.

He added that the US’s attacks will have no consequences other than increasing tension and instability in the region. The steps taken in this form are a threat to regional and international peace and security.

"Iran once again emphasizes the responsibility of the international community and the UN Security Council in preventing the illegal attacks of the US in the region," he said.

It should be noted that last night the US announced that missiles were fired at the forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iraq and Syria.

