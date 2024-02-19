Iranian parliamentary delegation to pay visit to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. A delegation of the Iranian parliament will visit Azerbaijan on February 19 in order to participate in the session of the Asian Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, Trend reports.

To note, the delegation of the Iranian parliament, consisting of several MPs, will also participate in the meetings of the sub-committees of the assembly.

The 14th plenary session of the Asian Inter-Parliamentary Assembly will be held in Baku on February 20-24, 2024. The assembly was founded in 2006.

