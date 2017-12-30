Moderate quake jolts southern Iran

30 December 2017 18:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake has shaken Bandar-e Moqam village in the southern province of Hormozgan, IRIB news agency reported.

There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.

On the same day, the village of Guriyeh in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, was hit by at least 17 earthquakes.

Back in November, a 7.2 magnitude killed about 600 people in the western province of Kermanshah. Since then several moderate tremors have jolted parts of the country including the capital Tehran.

