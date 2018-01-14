Iranian Oil Tanker sinking in East China Sea, crew feared dead

14 January 2018 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

A stricken Iranian oil tanker is sinking in the East China Seas and there is no hope to rescue the crew members, an Iranian maritime official said.

The head of Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran, Mohammad Rastad, has said that there is no hope to find the missing crew members, ISNA reported.

The ship has been ablaze for almost a week since it collided with another vessel on January 6 in the East China Sea and has been drifting into Japanese economic zone over the past several days.

Rescuers earlier this week recovered one body from the sea and two body from the ship after the Iranian vessel collided with the Chinese freight ship, resulting in it being set on fire.

Following the incident, 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis who were working on the oil tanker went missing.

Iranian officials have dispatched army special forces to the scene to rescue the missing sailors but the rescuers failed to enter the tanker due to the huge fire and explosions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
All crew members of Iranian oil tanker die: official
Iran 15:18
A glance at Iran’s aluminium ‎sector performance
Iran 14:19
Iran slowly but steadily reaches its goal of luring foreign investment
Politics 09:55
All parties must continue to implement JCPOA: China FM
Politics 00:25
4.6-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran
Society 13 January 22:21
Iran says will retaliate against U.S. sanctions on chief judge
Nuclear Program 13 January 13:50
Reluctant Trump grants sanctions relief to Iran one last time
Iran 12 January 23:50
Trump decides on extending Iran sanctions relief again
Other News 12 January 12:01
Stricken Iranian oil tanker drifts into Japan's economic zone
Other News 12 January 11:23
US Treasury to impose new sanctions on Iran
Other News 12 January 04:00
Iran going through next survival test
Commentary 11 January 17:20
Call out Iran but keep nuclear deal, Germany says to U.S.
Nuclear Program 11 January 16:45
Britain, France, Germany plead for U.S. to preserve Iran deal
Nuclear Program 11 January 16:42
Tender: Iran’s state broadcaster ‎to lease transponder on satellite
Tenders 11 January 11:40
4.9-magnitude quake jolts eastern Iran
Society 11 January 08:33
How can non-certification of nuke deal affect Iran’s oil projects?
Oil&Gas 10 January 21:32
Earthquake jolts western Iran
Society 10 January 20:39
Kazakhstan, Iran sign memorandum to facilitate tourist trips
Economy news 10 January 19:17