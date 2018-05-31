One killed, 76 injured in Tehran's strong wind

A strong wind that swept across Iran's capital Tehran on Wednesday evening killed one person and injured 76 others, Tehran's Emergency Center said in a statement, Xinhua reported.

The victim was from southern Tehran, who was buried under the debris due the destructive Typhoon.

According to the local media, the strong wind, coupled with rain and thick dust, grounded the flights in Imam Khomeini Airport and Mehrabad Airport for a short time.

The flights bound for Tehran were also ordered to return.

Meanwhile, power polls and residential districts were damaged by the strong wind, where residents have suffered half an hour blackout before dusk.

Power supply in some parts of the capital was cut off because of the wind.

People on the streets were rushed to shelters for fear of being hit by fallen objects.

According to official IRNA news agency, Karaj, a northern city 45 km west of Tehran, was also hit by strong wind of 70 km per hour.

