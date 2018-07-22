146 people injured after 5.9-magnitude quake shakes western Iran

22 July 2018 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

At least 146 people were injured Sunday when a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Iran's western Kermanshah province, Iran's ISNA news agency reported.

According to Iranian state television, at least 41 of 146 injured in the earthquake continue to be treated in various hospitals in the region, Iranian Emergency Center head Pir Hussein Kolivend said.

Kermanshah governor Houshang Bazwand said several homes were damaged in the quake that jolted Tazehabad city of Salas-e Babajani County.

Meanwhile, the earthquake was felt in northern Iraq, particularly in Erbil, Sulaymaniyah and Halabja, according to a statement released by the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

Iran is prone to regular earthquakes as it sits on major fault lines.

Last November, a 7.3-magnitude earthquake in western Iran killed at least 620 people and injured thousands.

