IRGC vows to revenge recent terrorist attacks

22 July 2018 22:51 (UTC+04:00)

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) spokesman on Sunday vowed to take revenge of the recent terrorist attack on a border post west of the country which claimed the lives of 11 security forces, IRNA reported.

Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif warned the terrorist groups and the foreign intelligence services supporting them that they will be punished severely and the IRGC will take revenge of the attack.

The security forces are ready to give crushing response to terrorists who aim to insecure the border regions, he added.

In a clash between the Iranian armed forces and terrorist groups in Marivan, Kordestan Province in western Iran on Saturday early morning 11 of the Iranian forces were martyred and 8 more were injured.

The ambush took place between 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m, the report added.

Meanwhile, the terrorist and hostile PJAK grouplet undertook the responsibility for terrorist attack near Dari village in Marivan border region in the early hours of Saturday.

