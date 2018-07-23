Earthquake leaves at least 79 injured in south east Iran

23 July 2018 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale left several people injured in south eastern Iranian western province of Kerman last night.

The tremors occurred at 1:09 local time (UTC ‎+4:30) on July 23, according to a report from the seismography center affiliated with Tehran University Geophysics Institute, Iran's state-run IRINN TV reported.

The earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers underground near the village of Sirch, in Kerman’s Shahdad county.

Head of Kerman province’s Emergency Medical Center Mohammad Saberi said that 79 people have been injured in the quake.

Reza Fallah, head of the provincial Red Crescent Society, said that five rescue teams have been sent to the region.

Yesterday two strong earthquakes jolted Iran’s western and southern areas, leaving at least 146 people injured.

Iran sits astride several major faults in the earth's crust and is prone to frequent earthquakes, many of which have been devastating. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake jolted the Kermanshah province last November killing about 600 people, leaving even more injured. The earthquake destroyed a big number of residential units in the urban and rural areas of the province.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Earthquake leaves several injured In Iran
Society 22 July 14:51
Powerful earthquake jolts southern Iran
Society 22 July 10:10
Earthquake jolts north western Iran
Society 23 June 11:15
Earthquake jolts central Iran
Society 21 June 13:51
Earthquake jolts western Iran
Society 22 May 09:44
Powerful earthquake jolts South west Iran
Society 2 May 09:29
Latest
PayU buys Israeli payment technology firm Zooz
Israel 14:12
German economy showed improved momentum in the second quarter
Europe 14:11
Azerbaijani university to buy vehicles
Tenders 14:03
Citizens of Uzbekistan invited to update Tax Code
Economy news 13:59
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for G.E.C gas turbine
Tenders 13:58
U.S. withdrawal from nuclear deal to likely push up oil prices
Oil&Gas 13:42
Mining & metallurgy sector leading in tax payments in Uzbekistan
Economy news 13:28
China's Xi offers fresh $295 million grant to Sri Lanka
China 13:09
Uzbekistan to create Central Asia's biggest technological cluster, gas chemical complex
Oil&Gas 13:01