Iran denies report deputy minister arrested for graft

1 August 2018 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Aug. 1

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

Iran's Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade rejected a recent report that one of its deputy ministers had been detained over corruption allegations surrounding car import fraud.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry’s public relations office said, “A report published recently by one of the media outlets about the arrest of an Iranian deputy minister of industries, mines and trade is rejected."

It added, “None of [the ministry’s] deputy heads are or have been under arrest," IRIB news agency reported.

This comes after Fars news agency earlier in the day said that an unnamed Iranian deputy minister had been detained upon a judicial order and later released on bail.

Spokesman of Iran’s judiciary, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, had said earlier that some 18 individuals were arrested over import fraud and that the prosecutors had been ordered to speed up the probe, show no leniency to the defendants and disregard their positions.

According to Iranian media reports, vehicle imports have long been seen as monopolized by well-connected, mafia-style corporations, which have benefited from the rial's devaluation and enjoyed government privileges.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iranian deputy minister arrested over import fraud
Society 13:54
Iran’s exports from Bileh Savar on rise
Economy news 12:30
Iran to export trout to Europe
Economy news 12:27
Iran gas exports unsanctionable – NIGC head
Oil&Gas 10:43
Iran, China sign deal to boost standards cooperation
Business 09:44
Turkmenistan names consul general in Iran's Mashhad city
Turkmenistan 09:42
Latest
Cash in circulation in Azerbaijan down
Economy news 18:55
Taxify predicts driverless taxis to emerge in few years (Exclusive)
Economy news 18:16
Construction of overpass in Tashkent to end soon
Uzbekistan 18:01
Dubai tourism growth slows in first half of 2018
Arab World 17:58
Audi AG appoints new chief for China operations
China 17:56
EU touts jump in soybean imports from U.S.
Europe 17:55
Regions of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan create single tourism route
Tourism 17:42
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for August 2
Economy news 17:37
Flying spree: number of flights from Russia to Uzbekistan growing
Tourism 17:31