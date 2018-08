Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

Trend:

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake has shaken northern Iran, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center on August 21.

The epicenter of the quake was located 329 kilometers east of the Tehran city. The seismic center was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.

