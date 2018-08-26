One killed, 58 injured as 6.1 earthquake hits western Iran

26 August 2018 04:39 (UTC+04:00)

At least one person has been killed and another 58 wounded following a 6.1-magnitude earthquake in western Iran, Press TV reported.

According to the US Geological Survey said the shallow quake struck about 88 kilometers west-northwest of Kermanshah on early Sunday. Some sources put the magnitude of the quake at 5.9.

The quake was centered in the town of Tazehabad and was eight kilometers deep.

The quake was felt as far away as Baghdad, Iraq, which has reported no damages or casualties.

