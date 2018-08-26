Quake in western Iran leaves 2 dead, 241 injured

26 August 2018 09:18 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, August 26
Trend:

At least 2 people were killed and more than 240 were injured in a powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake which hit western Iran on early Sunday, a provincial official said.
So far two people have been killed and more than 240 others injured, the head of Kermanshah province’s Emergency and Natural Disaster Department said, IRNA reported on August 26.
He added that rescue teams have been deployed to affected areas and the rescue operation is underway.
The epicenter of the quake was almost 6 miles from the city of Tazehabad and about 19 miles from the city of Javanrud. Both cities are close to the Iran-Iraq border. The earthquake struck at a depth of some 10 kilometers (6 miles).
Last November, a 7.3 magnitude quake struck villages and towns in Kermanshah province along the mountainous border with Iraq, killing at least 530 people and injuring thousands of others. It was Iran's deadliest earthquake in more than a decade.
Iran is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major fault lines that cover at least 90 percent of the country. As a result, earthquakes in Iran occur often and are destructive.
The deadliest quake in Iran's modern history happened in June 1990. It destroyed the northern cities of Rudbar, Manjil, and Lushan, along with hundreds of villages, killing an estimated 37,000 people.
Bam in the country’s southeastern province of Kerman witnessed a strong quake in December 2003 which killed 31,000 people.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
One killed, 140 injured as 6.1 earthquake hits western Iran (UPDATED)
Society 07:10
6.1-magnitude quake jolts western Iran
Society 03:14
Strong earthquake rocks Alaska
US 25 August 22:25
Iran says exporting nuclear medicine to 14 countries
Business 25 August 17:55
Chinese fishing vessels in Hormozgan working for Iran, official says
Business 25 August 09:55
Date of Russia-Iran-Turkey summit already defined, Lavrov says
Russia 24 August 16:15
Latest
Hotel owner detained after deadly fire in northeast China
China 09:01
Body of climber, who died 31 years ago, found on Russia’s Mount Elbrus
Russia 08:37
Afghan president appoints new security advisor
Other News 08:12
Germany can take part in all spheres of economy desired by Azerbaijan: Angela Merkel
Politics 07:34
One killed, 140 injured as 6.1 earthquake hits western Iran (UPDATED)
Society 07:10
Rob Sobhani: Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva built bridges of understanding between East and West
Politics 07:07
Over 1,000 Cameroonian soldiers to join UN forces in CAR
Other News 06:55
Texas train crash leaves at least 2 dead, police say
US 06:14
Senator John McCain, ex-POW and political maverick, dead at 81: statement
US 05:18