Conditions in Iran's Kermanshah quake-hit areas normal: official

The deputy head of Red Crescent Society said on Sunday that conditions in the quake-hit area of Tazehabad, Kermanshah province, is normal.

Talking to IRNA late on Sunday, Shahin Fathi added that the injured have been transported to the hospital and the region is experiencing normal situation, as there is no need for providing further services to the areas rocked by a quake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale.

Fathi further noted that life is going on normally in the affected areas but all the forces are at a standby position.

The 5.9-magnitude quake that happened in Tazehabad, western province of Kermanshah on Sunday claimed lives of two people and injured 241 others.

