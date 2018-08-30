Iran producing nucleus seeds, improving grains

30 August 2018 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran’s red meat production witnesses decline in spring
Business 12:24
Iran lifts ban on tea export
Business 28 August 20:29
Tender: Government Trading Corporation of Iran to buy raw sugar
Tenders 28 August 11:39
Iran agriculture ministry to buy Indian rice via int’l tender
Tenders 27 August 12:47
Iran’s agricultural exports witness 52% growth
Business 25 August 17:52
Wheat purchase from farmers hits record high – Iran official
Business 25 August 16:44
Latest
Turkish President to visit Kyrgyzstan
Turkey 15:28
Tender: Iran’s NIDC to buy electromagnetic change valve ‎
Tenders 15:21
German inflation holds above ECB target in most populous states
Europe 15:17
South Caucasus: assessing Chancellor Merkel's visit
Commentary 15:08
Kremlin says no sign that U.S. seeking sanctions compromise
Russia 15:07
Zakharova: Russia-Azerbaijan ties developing in all directions
Economy news 14:52
Kazakhstan celebrating Constitution Day
Kazakhstan 14:31
Tender: Iran’s NIDC to buy parts for drilling motor ‎
Tenders 14:21
Macron: Europe needs to team up with Russia to build new security architecture
Europe 14:13