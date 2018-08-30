Light quake jolts southern Iran

30 August 2018 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Aug. 30

Trend:

A light earthquake was felt in Iran's Fars Province with no damage or casualties reported.

The epicenter of the quake was reported to be the southern districts of Ghaemiyeh, Khesht and Kenar Takhte.

According to initial reports, the magnitude of the quake was 4.2 and it occurred in the depth of 14 kilometers in the early hours of Thursday.

No damage has been reported.

Iran is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major fault lines that cover at least 90 percent of the country. As a result, earthquakes in Iran occur often and are destructive.

