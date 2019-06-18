New airport terminal opens in Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has attended the opening ceremony of the Salam passenger terminal of the Imam Khomeini International Airport, Trend reports referring to IRNA News Agency.

Salam passenger terminal covers the area of 55,000 square meters. After its opening, more than 13 million passengers will be served at the airport per year.

As reported, in five years, after commissioning the first phase of the Iranshahr terminal, the Imam Khomeini International Airport will serve more than 25 million passengers a year.

About seven trillion rials (about $166 million) were spent to build and commission the Salam terminal.

