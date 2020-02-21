Iran confirms 13 more coronavirus cases, two new deaths, mostly in Qom holy city

Iran confirmed 13 new coronavirus cases on Friday, two of whom have died, with the outbreak there coming just as the country votes in a parliamentary election, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

The majority of coronavirus cases in Iran have been in Qom, a Shi’ite Muslim holy city 120 km (75 miles) south of the capital Tehran.

The new cases comprised seven people diagnosed in Qom, four in Tehran and two in Gilan, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a tweet.

“Most of the cases were residents of Qom or had a history of returning from Qom in recent days and weeks,” Jahanpur said in the tweet, referring to the new cases.

The total number of cases in Iran now stands at 18, with four of those people having died.