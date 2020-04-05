Rouhani: Low-risk economic activities to start in Iran in several days

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

With the exception of Tehran province, low-risk economic services and labor activities in Iran's provinces will begin on April 11, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRINN.

According to Rouhani, high-risk activities will not be allowed until April 18.

Rouhani added that the labor activities will begin on April 18 in Tehran province.

"Two-thirds of government employees will work and activities will be gradually resumed," he said.

The president said that all activities must be based on protocols announced by the Iranian Ministry of Health, Treatment and Medical Education.

"Traffic between the provinces of Iran will start on April 18 and until then, the restriction is in force,” the president added.

Rouhani said that secondary schools and universities are closed until April 18 in Iran and higher education institutions (master's, doctoral) will open from April 18.

According to Rouhani, in some provinces where coronavirus is not widespread, the education sector has been allowed to operate.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 55,700 people have been infected, 3,452 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 19,700 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.