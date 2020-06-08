Iran reveals its COVID-19 statistics for June 8

Society 8 June 2020 14:04 (UTC+04:00)
Iran reveals its COVID-19 statistics for June 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

As many as 2,043 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Jahanpur, 70 more people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

Jahanpur added that the condition of 2,619 people is critical.

So far, more than more than 1.1 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 173,800 people have been infected, 8,351 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 136,300 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

