13 June 2020
Iran's President: restrictions may be applied again, if health protocols not observed

If the health protocols are not observed in Iran, the restrictions introduced due the pandemic may be re-applied, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at a meeting of the Iran's National Committee on Combating Coronavirus on June 13, Trend reports citing IRINN.

According to Rouhani, the restrictions will be inevitable, if people's lives are endangered in any province of Iran.

The president said that as of today, a number of restrictions have been lifted in Iran.

"It is allowed to hold specialized exhibitions, to open large halls and coffee shops under the condition of working with 50-percent capacity," the head of state said.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Iran, a number of restrictions were gradually imposed in Iran, including travel between provinces, work in offices, activities of public catering facilities and others.

The lifting of restrictions began in stages on April 11.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to the recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 182,500 people have been infected, 8,659 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 144,600 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

