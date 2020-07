Iranian parliament investigated Natanz incident

Rapporteur of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Abolfazl Amouei said on Sunday that the dimensions of the Natanz incident and the report of the IAEA Board of Governors were discussed in the meeting in the presence of Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Salehi delivered a report on the process of Iran's latest nuclear activities and was informed by the commission members in the session, Amouei said.

Referring to the recent Natanz incident, Salehi pointed out that various scenarios about this incident are under investigation and the final results will be announced soon.

Salehi went on to say that the technical and security investigations, conducted by concerned organizations and expert bodies, determined the cause of incident happened at Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility. But the cause of the incident will be announced in appropriate time due to some security considerations, Amouei further noted.

Earlier, Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) spokesman Keyvan Khosravi stated that the cause of the incident at the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan Natanz Nuclear Complex has been identified following the technical and security investigations and will be declared in due course for security reasons.

Also, Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said that there were no casualties in the Complex as a result of the incident occurred, and the normal process of enrichment continues far from the site of the incident.