UNESCO ready to develope tourism cooperation üith İran

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has expressed readiness to promote and continue tourism cooperation with Iran, Trend reports citing İRNA.

Cooperation with UNESCO will continue to do planning for national tourism development, Ali Reza Rahimi, Director General of Tourism Planning and Development said.

Rahimi made the remarks through a video call with Officer-in-Charge of the UNESCO Tehran Cluster Office Cvetan Cvetkovski.

Such cooperation which had been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic will continue, Rahimi noted.

Since its outbreak in December 2019, coronavirus pandemic has created obstacles to world trade and exchanges and other international cooperation. In many countries, social distancing rules and health protocols are being followed as preventive measures to deal with the deadly virus which has killed near 537,000 in different parts of the world.

Within the framework of the joint tourism development project, UNESCO is to coordinate between international advisors and financial providers, said the official adding that the project will also have cooperation from UN World Tourism Organization on technical issues.

Rahimi noted that Cvetkovski has expressed hope that technical advisors for the project would soon be present in Iran after the grounds were well prepared.

Iran with its rich civilization enjoys considerable natural tourist resorts and eye-catching places and historical sites which are good destinations for foreign tourists.