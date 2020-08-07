Iran COVID-19 updates: 2,450 new cases, 156 deaths

7 August 2020
The Iranian Health Ministry announced 2,450 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of cases in the country at 322,567, Trend reports via Mehr.

Speaking at a daily press conference on Fruday, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari put the death toll from the coronavirus in Iran at 18,132, saying the disease has taken the lives of 156 patients over the past 24 hours.
She also noted that at least 279,724 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far and have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 4,136 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, she added.

She also advised people to continue the implementation of health guidelines.
According to the latest figures on Friday, 19,266,947 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 717,799 and recoveries amounting to 12,365,521.

