Iranian Airlines Association urges people not to buy flight tickets to Turkey

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug. 22

Trend:



The Secretary of the Iranian Airlines Association said although Turkey has announced the resumption of flights to Iran from September 4, there is a possibility that the scheduled flights will be canceled.



“People should be cautious and not to buy tickets to Turkey at the moment, because if the flights are canceled, getting money back from a foreign airline may be a hassle,” Maghsoud Asadi Samani said, Trend reports citing ILNA.



"So far, several domestic airlines have applied to perform flights to Turkey, and the issuance of licenses to Iran's domestic airlines is subject to Turkey's agreement to resume the flights,” the secretary added.



Referring to the flight between Iran and Iraq, he says, "We are not going to have any flights to Iraq during the first decade of Muharram (the first month of the Islamic calendar).”



“This is due the fact that Iraq has announced that it will not accept any foreigners during the mourning ceremony of Imam Hussein,” the official added.



He went on to say that as of today, the Iraqi government has not yet allowed flights to Baghdad and Najaf.



Talking the possibility of resumption of flights for the Arbaeen ceremony in Iraq, (The Arbaeen Pilgrimage is one of the largest annual public gatherings that is held every year in Karbala), he noted, "No negotiations were held between the two countries about establishing flights for the Arbaeen ceremony, and we have not yet made a decision in this regard."