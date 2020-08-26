Death toll from coronavirus in Iran exceeds 21,000

Society 26 August 2020 14:34 (UTC+04:00)
Death toll from coronavirus in Iran exceeds 21,000

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

As many as 2,243 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Sadat Lari, 119 more people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

Sadat Lari added that the condition of 3,831 people is critical.

The official said that Iran's Tehran, Mazandaran, Gilan, Qom, Isfahan, Razavi Khorasan, East Azerbaijan, Kerman, North Khorasan, Semnan, Yazd, Zanjan, and Qazvin provinces are considered 'red' zones.

So far, more than 3.11 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 365,600 people have been infected, and 21,020 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 314,800 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: The commander of the sabotage-reconnaissance group of the armed forces of Armenia taken prisoner
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: The commander of the sabotage-reconnaissance group of the armed forces of Armenia taken prisoner
Azerbaijan destroys another Armenian tactical UAV - ministry
Azerbaijan destroys another Armenian tactical UAV - ministry
Arming Armenia means supporting occupation of Azerbaijani lands - MP
Arming Armenia means supporting occupation of Azerbaijani lands - MP
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran expands transportation infrastructures in Maku Free Zone Business 15:54
Iran's Shahid Beheshti University leading force in production of Favipiravir Business 15:54
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran’s Razavi Khorasan Province revealed Business 15:49
Ilham Aliyev: “To be the rector of MGIMO is a great mission” (PHOTO) Politics 15:48
Number of Iranian citizens buying real estate in Turkey rises Turkey 15:45
China to import $300 billion of chips for third straight year Other News 15:44
FM: Azerbaijan pins special hopes on active role of Russia in settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Politics 15:39
Best Georgian Wines company to sell its products at US military bases Business 15:20
Azerbaijani gymnasts congratulate First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday (VIDEO) Politics 15:15
Iran discloses number of commissioned dams across country Oil&Gas 14:58
Gold price in Azerbaijan declines Finance 14:57
Car rentals down in Azerbaijan Society 14:46
Ambassador Ashrafkhanov: Azerbaijani investors show great interest in Uzbekistan Business 14:43
Georgian Chirchkhela company plans exports to US Business 14:43
Number of foreign tourists in Isfahan doubles within last seven years Business 14:39
Iran intends to resume gas imports from Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 14:38
Demand for products of Georgian cheese producer Alpia increases Business 14:38
Georgia makes new decision on foreign job seekers Business 14:37
Turkmenistan increases area for sowing cotton crops Business 14:36
Russia boosts oil bitumen exports to Uzbekistan Business 14:35
Death toll from coronavirus in Iran exceeds 21,000 Society 14:34
Turkey records decrease in cargo transportation via airport in Hatay province Transport 14:32
Number of tourists visiting Iran decreases significantly Transport 14:30
First tranche of EIB loan for IGB utilized Oil&Gas 14:30
Flash floods kill more than 70 in Afghanistan Other News 14:17
Germany's Bavaria may co-op with Uzbekistan in development of industrial clusters Business 14:06
Germany to intensify monitoring of quarantined travellers Europe 14:05
Booster compressor station to be commissioned at Turkmenistan's Malay gas field Oil&Gas 14:04
Russia, Kazakhstan agree on supplies of Russian-made anti-COVID vaccine Business 14:04
Kazakh coal extracting venture to buy compressors via tender Tenders 14:03
Kazakh coal extracting venture to buy electric engine via tender Tenders 14:00
Official visit of Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs to Russia begins Politics 13:41
Azerbaijani investors show interest in obtaining Ukrainian Chernomorsk port Transport 13:40
Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs holding meeting with Russian counterpart in Moscow Politics 13:40
Kazakhstan's export to UK drops in 1H2020 Business 13:33
Iran expands agricultural product exports Business 13:32
Azerbaijani oil grows in price Finance 13:32
Iran’s Bushehr port boosts its potential Transport 13:17
Iran announces products exports via Kerman Province Business 13:14
Iran talks details of exports via Kurdistan Province Business 13:14
Manufacturing enterprises to be put into operation in Iran's Hamadan Province Business 13:12
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenabat chemical plant expands its product range Oil&Gas 12:41
Uzbekistan meets its domestic fertilizers demand Business 12:39
Turkmenistan completing construction of new carpet factory Construction 12:38
Philippines confirms 5,277 new coronavirus cases, 99 deaths Other News 12:35
An international conference on distance learning of foreign languages will be held with the participation of US scientists Other News 12:27
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Sattar Bahlulzade Culture House in Surakhani district (PHOTO) Politics 12:21
Trans Adriatic Pipeline: Details of remaining work Oil&Gas 12:19
FAO to implement greenhouse development project in Uzbekistan Business 12:18
Number of mobile operators in Georgia may grow ICT 12:18
Nagif Hamzayev: Promotion of talented personnel serves the interests of the people and the state Politics 12:17
TAP updates on compressor stations’ construction Oil&Gas 12:15
Russia's coronavirus infection tally passes 970,000 Russia 12:03
Rural Economies Must be Built As Independent Economies To Unleash the Creative Energy of People Other News 11:57
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend inauguration of new school building in Gala (PHOTO) Politics 11:33
Cargo, passenger traffic via Turkish Trabzon Airport drops more than half Business 11:31
Iran announces production of renewable energy power plants in Gilan Province Oil&Gas 11:29
Czechia reduces crude oil imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:24
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of newly renovated dormitory in Buzovna (PHOTO) Politics 11:22
Turkish company plans to implement animal identification systems in Uzbekistan Business 11:19
Turkmenistan increases production of polyethylene, polypropylene Oil&Gas 11:18
Uzbekistan cuts car imports Business 11:18
Azerbaijani president congratulates Anatoly Torkunov Politics 11:17
Brent prices climb on U.S. output cuts, China trade deal hopes Oil&Gas 11:13
Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs leaves for official visit to Russia Politics 11:13
Iran discloses details of exports via Mazandaran Province Business 10:56
Romania sees decline in imports of oil & petroleum products from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:53
UK's share in total import volume of Azerbaijan grows Business 10:46
Portugal’s imports of oil & petroleum products from Azerbaijan disclosed Oil&Gas 10:44
Azerbaijan’s oil & petroleum products’ exports to Austria down Oil&Gas 10:35
Georgia's import of Turkey-made electrical goods from January through July 2020 down Business 10:33
Italy increases imports of oil & petroleum products from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:30
Growth of Pars Khodro Co. production in last 5 months Business 10:30
Turkmenistan, Iran discuss development of cooperation in various fields Turkmenistan 10:25
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 26 Finance 10:24
Georgia reports 7 new coronavirus cases Georgia 10:24
Iranian currency rates for August 26 Finance 10:12
Iran reveals production of agricultural products Business 10:12
Azerbaijan-France trade turnover drops more than threefold Business 10:10
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:02
Austria's ambassador to Turkmenistan completes his diplomatic mission Turkmenistan 10:01
Uzbekistan plans to increase number of cinemas following the end of 2020 Construction 10:01
Steel imports from Turkey to Iran shows decline Business 09:57
India's coronavirus cases top 3.2 million Other News 09:47
Uzbekistan's import of electrical goods from Turkey down over seven months Business 09:45
Production of National Iranian Copper Industries Company announced Business 09:42
Billboard informing about Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan placed in Brazil (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:36
Iran to expand exports of detergent, health and beauty products to African countries Business 09:34
Uzbekistan reports new coronavirus infections Uzbekistan 09:31
Iran exports 40,000 tons of dairy products to the Eurasian Economic Union Business 09:31
Sales of National Iranian Copper Industries Company grow Business 09:08
Flash floods kill at least 25, wound 40 in E. Afghanistan Other News 08:53
Georgian FM meets with new Head of Council of Europe Office in Tbilisi Georgia 08:21
Transgaz can provide necessary infrastructure for safe Azerbaijani gas supply to Europe Oil&Gas 08:15
Kazakhstan reports 173-plus coronavirus cases over past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 08:14
IAEA Chief stresses working with Iran on safeguards verification activities Iran 08:10
Turkey bans engagement ceremonies in 14 provinces to fight COVID-19 Turkey 08:07
Israel strikes Hamas targets Israel 07:42
Brazilian president's eldest son tests positive for COVID-19 Other News 06:51
North Korean leader Kim calls for prevention efforts against coronavirus, looming typhoon World 05:46
All news