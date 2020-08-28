112 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours

Society 28 August 2020 21:39 (UTC+04:00)
112 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours

Some 112 people in Iran have died as a result of the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours, Iranian Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Friday, Trend reports citing İRNA.

So far, 21,249 citizens have passed away from coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, she added.

Sadat Lari pointed out that 318,270 people out of a total of 369,911 people infected with the deadly virus have recovered and discharged from hospitals.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

