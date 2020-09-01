Iranian currency rates for September 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 1, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies have increased and 13 have decreased compared to August 31.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,344 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 1 Iranian rial on August 31 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,300 56,084 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,602 46,471 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,878 4,874 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,837 4,782 1 Danish krone DKK 6,765 6,724 1 Indian rupee INR 574 575 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,552 137,453 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,397 25,094 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,750 39,805 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,271 32,124 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,397 28,308 1 South African rand ZAR 2,494 2,537 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,715 5,719 1 Russian ruble RUB 570 567 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,523 3,524 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,101 30,955 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,953 30,935 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,568 49,542 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,264 2,255 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,656 35,721 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,726 30,693 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,157 6,133 100 Thai baths THB 135,493 135,256 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,120 10,082 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,481 35,529 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 50,344 50,037 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,012 9,995 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,668 13,673 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,877 2,883 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 15,854 15,773 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,667 86,842 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,072 4,075 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 272,007 rials, and the price of $1 is 231,884 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 260,486 rials, and the price of $1 is 200,756 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 230,000-233,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 272,000-275,000 rials.