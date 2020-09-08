Iran's priority - physical attendance in schools

TEHRAN, Iran, Sept.7

Trend:

Iran's priority in academic year is physical attendance in schools, by following health protocols of the National Headquarters of Fighting Coronavirus, said Minister of Education Mohsen Haji Mizaei, Trend reports via IRNA.

"Students should choose one option of either physical attendance or online learning," said Mirzaei.

"It is not mandatory to physically attend schools and if students prefer, they can choose online learning," he said.

"We insist more on physical attendance since the educational content would be better represented, our responsibility is to provide services to all students, however if students are ill or their families have concerns, there are other options," he added.

"The teaching hours would be short based on protocols issued by the Health Ministry, so some parts of education would be provided online to all the students," he said.

"There were no reports of any coronavirus infections among students in recent days," he added.

"The statistics from recent days show more than 50 percent of students attended schools, while the rest preferred online learning," he said.

"Iran's online "Shad" educational network would undergo an upgrade in the next two days and would have capacity for live classes. The app is free and students and teachers can use it," he said.

The National Headquarters of Fighting Coronavirus has decided to open schools from September 5. The teaching hours of each course has been reduced from 90 minutes to 30 minutes.