Iran bans private banks from opening accounts for armed forces

TEHRAN, Iran, Sept. 8

Trend:



The central bank of Iran (CBI) issued an order stating that private banks and credit institutions are not allowed to open accounts for the armed forces, Trend reports citing IBENA (the official website of the CBI).



The Central Bank sent an order to all banks and credit institutions of the private sector, according to which - “according to Article 9 of the amended version of the Sixth Five-Year Development Plan, the Armed Forces can only open bank accounts in state-owned bank approved by the General Staff of the Armed Forces", Trend reports citing IBENA (the official website of the CBI).



The Central Bank's directive states that “the credit institutions are also not allowed to open accounts for the armed forces.”