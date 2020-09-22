Iran inaugurates new healthcare centers

TEHRAN, Iran, Sept.22

Iran's Health Minister Saeed Namaki has inaugurated 23 healthcare centers in counties of Lorestan, Kermanshah and Khuzestan provinces via video conference, Trend reports via IRNA.

The mentioned centers were built thanks to a $70 million credit.

Also, it is expected that some 10,600 beds will be added to the country's hospitals in the new Iranian year (starts March 21,2021).

Namaki said that the 5th stage of the health development plan in Iran, projects in rural and deprived areas were realized.

"Today we are fighting COVID-19," the official pointed out, especially noting good results achieved in Kermanshah, Kordestan and Khuzestan provinces.

"The second wave of COVID -19 was curbed to the minimum level, thanks to our health system, but because the imposed health protocols aren't always followed, the infections are rising," Namaki said.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 425,400 people have been infected, and 24,478 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 361,500 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.