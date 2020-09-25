Iran assigns housing units to low income

TEHRAN, Iran, Sep.25

Trend:

Iran is to construct 100,000 housing units for low incomes without prepayment conditions and would also provide the interest-free loans to qualified individuals for this project, said the head of Plan and Budget Organization.

"The plan would be implemented by cooperation of Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation, Iran's Housing Foundation, and financial support of the Plan and Budget Organization," said Mohammad Bagher Nobakht, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The project would provide 100,000 houses to low incomes that would include 2,000 units in Ilam Province which are expected to be complete by the end of government term in August 2021," he noted.

"The Plan and Budget Organization seeks to inaugurate projects that have the priority in all provinces by providing financing to them. The project's progress would be monitored," he added.

"The following plan is a separated case from the government's plans to complete Mehr Housing and the establishment of 600,000 housing units in the National Housing Action Plan which is to be constructed by the Ministry of Road and Urban Development," he said

Nobakht has inaugurated the construction of 2,000 housing units and a water treatment plant in the city of Ilam on Thursday.